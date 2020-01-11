If at times it seems like Bob Huggins is sort of picking the point guard in the moment.

Well, truth be told, he kind of is doing it that way at least until things settle.

“Kind of thrown them out there and the one that gives us the best results is the one that stays the longest,” Huggins said.

The spot is being split three different ways between Miles McBride, Jordan McCabe and Brandon Knapper with each receiving a share of the minutes. It isn’t common to play as many as three-point guards but with the youth and inexperience there, Huggins has been looking for the right mix.

McBride has captured the largest share of the minutes averaging around 21 per game. Some of that is due to his overall versatility of being able to fill roles at the one or the two for the Mountaineers but he also has been the most productive.

The true freshman averages just under 10 points per game with 2.3 assists to 1.4 turnovers per game. However, his versatility to slide between the two spots can naturally keep him on the floor more.

“Deuce is probably more of a two than a one,” Huggins said.

McCabe, the most natural of the trio at the point, has started every game but only sees around 13 minutes per contest. He has struggled to find his shot shooting only 26-percent from the field and 15-percent from three leading to averaging 3.3 points per game after that was nearly 6 in his first season.

His assist to turnover ratio has been less than inspiring as well at 1.9 to 1.3 on the season.

But he has played better basketball of late, which 31 minutes over the past two games.

“I felt Jordan came in and played well at the end of the (Oklahoma State) game. Not when he fells down, but before that, I felt he played well and managed the game well and he’s getting better,” Huggins said.

McCabe is the most polished at the position and at times serves as a calming influence for the rest of the team but he obviously has to improve his level of play on the floor to see more minutes.

Knapper is the least used of the three options at just under 9 minutes per contest, but he is coming off arguably his best performance of the season against Oklahoma State.

After scoring 9 points total over the previous four games, Knapper accounted for 8 points on 2-5 from the field in 14 minutes. That minute total was the second most of the season for Knapper, who also recorded two steals and a block. His assist to turnover ratio to date sits at 0.6 to 0.8, as he too is a converted two guard that is filling the role at point.

“I felt Knap had a really good game at Oklahoma State,” Huggins said.

There are obviously high expectations for the position in order to get it moving in the right direction, but sometimes those can be unfair especially when it’s a group that’s relatively green.

“We expect a lot from these guys when, they’re not very experienced. Obviously, they are far superior than who they played against in high school or they wouldn’t be here so they get away with things that they can’t get away with here because guys are just as good or better than they are,” Huggins said.