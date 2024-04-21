Harris, 6-foot-4, 170-pounds, spent two seasons with the Illini but entered the transfer portal after taking a redshirt this past year. During his first season with the program Harris played in all 33 games, even starting seven, while averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

The West Virginia basketball program has landed a commitment from the transfer portal in Illinois guard Sencire Harris.

On top of that, Harris shot 43-percent from the field and 31-percent from three.

Harris also is a relentless defender and was tasked with guarding some of the best players on the Illinois roster in practice. And his plus size, length and energy make him an intriguing fit.

The decision to redshirt was made by Harris in order to further develop his body for the college game.

Harris took an official visit to West Virginia over the April 19-21 weekend.

A top 100 recruit in the class of 2022, Harris immediately moved onto the West Virginia radar when he entered the transfer portal April 15 due to his connections to assistant coach Chester Frazier. The former Illinois assistant recruited Harris to Champaigne and the two developed a strong connection.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Harris averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals as a senior for St. Vincent-St. Mary. He led his team to consecutive Ohio Division II state championships.

Harris will have three years of eligibility remaining and becomes the second transfer portal addition for West Virginia this off-season joining Drake forward Tucker DeVries.

