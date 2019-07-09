Mays took his first official visit to West Virginia during the June 14 weekend and followed that up with a trip to Iowa State this past weekend. He would narrow his choices down to those two schools before electing to commit to the Mountaineers giving an experienced body up front.

Mays, 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, received his first offer from West Virginia in late February and from there the coaching staff was able to build a connection over the past several months.

West Virginia was in need of a junior college defensive lineman and have now found that after receiving a commitment from Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. nose guard Quay Mays .

The Florida native only started playing football his senior year of high school and redshirted during his first year at Northwest. A non-qualifier out of high school, Mays saw his first action this past season and was productive on the interior of the line recording 15 tackles and 2 ½ sacks in only six games.

Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley served as the main contact point with West Virginia and was able to get the junior college prospect on campus for an official visit where he was able to get a look at the defensive scheme and how he would be used, both of which were key points.

The Mountaineers might have been the first offer but not the last as Iowa State, North Carolina, Central Florida, Houston, Toledo and others jumped into the mix for Mays.

West Virginia and Iowa State had emerged as the front runners for Mays of late with each school recruiting him as an interior defensive lineman in their scheme.

The selling point for each program was that there was a need for a junior college prospect to step in and contribute right away and that was something that Mays could provide but ultimately West Virginia won the Big 12 battle.

Mays is the twelfth overall commitment for West Virginia in this class and the second on the defensive line after St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet pass rusher Lanell Carr pledged during the June 14 weekend. As a whole, the Mountaineers are expected to take anywhere between 5-6 defensive linemen in this class.

Mays will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to graduate in December so he will be able to enroll at West Virginia in January to start his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Mays in the near future.