JUCO pass rusher Eck commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia football program has added a pass rushing commitment Glendora (Ca.) Citrus College edge Keenan Eck following an official visit to Morgantown.
Eck, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 10 and saw enough during the experience to close the book on his recruitment. He also took visits to San Diego State, Montana State and Eastern Illinois prior to making his way to see the Mountaineers football program.
Eck spent this past season at Citrus College where he recorded 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Prior to that, the California native was at Black Hills State where he recorded 13 tackles and 8.5 sacks along with 4 forced fumbles.
“A lot of interest just in the way I play the game. I’m electric off the edge and make a big impact when I get in the pocket. They highlighted that a lot and definitely want me to be a competitor in the spring,” he said.
Bandits coach Jeff Casteel served as the lead recruiter for Eck and defensive assistant Jake Casteel also played a role in his recruitment once the Mountaineers got involved.
West Virginia is targeting Eck as a boundary side edge or linebacker and have been impressed with his speed and ability to perform at the position with the feet and hips to be a coverage options when needed.
Eck has two years of eligibility remaining in his college career and is set to enroll at the mid-term.
WVSports.com will have more with Eck in the near future
