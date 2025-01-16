JUCO pass rusher Eck commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia football program has added a pass rushing commitment Glendora (Ca.) Citrus College edge Keenan Eck following an official visit to Morgantown. Eck, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 10 and saw enough during the experience to close the book on his recruitment. He also took visits to San Diego State, Montana State and Eastern Illinois prior to making his way to see the Mountaineers football program. Eck spent this past season at Citrus College where he recorded 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Prior to that, the California native was at Black Hills State where he recorded 13 tackles and 8.5 sacks along with 4 forced fumbles.

