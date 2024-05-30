Kickoff times for West Virginia's first three games of the 2024 regular season were announced by the Big 12 on Thursday.

West Virginia will host Penn State on Aug. 31, with kickoff set for noon, and the game televised on FOX.

In addition to WVU's noon kickoff time against Penn State, it will feature FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show. The show will start at 10:00 a.m. and will be broadcast from the Almost Heaven Village between the Light Blue and Teal lots.

Rob Stone is the main host of the show joined byMark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Urban Meyer.

Week two, WVU hosts Albany on Sept. 7, and the game will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. and be televised on ESPN+.

Week three, the Backyard Brawl returns on Sept. 14, with WVU traveling to Pitt with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. and the game televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Last season, WVU lost on the road to Penn State week one, 38-15, while they beat Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, 17-6.

This will be the first meeting between West Virginia and Penn State in Morgantown since 1992, a game Penn State won 40-26.

The meeting between WVU and Pitt will be the 107th Backyard Brawl between the two rivals.

WVU finished 2023 9-4, going 6-3 in Big 12 play. League play for the Mountaineers is set to begin on Sept. 21, when WVU hosts Kansas. The Mountaineers have three of their first four games of the season at home this year, starting with Penn State week one, Albany week two, and then Kansas week four.



