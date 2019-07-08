West Virginia has landed a versatile piece to its future defense with a commitment from Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons.

Simmons, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers football program a few weeks following an official visit to campus June 14.

It was the first time he had visited Morgantown but he was able to see what he needed to when it came to his fit in the program and how he would be used which was critical.

"That helped a lot because I've never been up to West Virginia. It helped me get a feel for what the campus and vibe was like up there," he said. "I felt like all of the coaches were connecting and trying to bond."

The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected West Virginia over offers from Michigan State, South Carolina, Purdue, Kansas State, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Cincinnati among others.

"I had to make sure it was somewhere my parents would like to send me, make sure they had good academics and somewhere I could play ball," he said. "I let the coaches know last Friday."