Legacy hybrid Johnson commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

"I committed during my meeting with coach (Neal) Brown," he said.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Virginia, East Carolina and Buffalo, among others.

West Virginia has pulled a legacy prospect with the pledge of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 2023 athlete Tory Johnson to the Mountaineers after a weekend official visit.

Johnson is the son of the former tight end of the same name that suited up in the 2000’ for the Mountaineers. He received a scholarship offer from West Virginia after an impressive camp performance over a year ago and has only continued to develop.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has grown into his body and is being targeted as a hybrid which could be used as both a wide receiver and a tight end at the next level. The talented athlete impressed with his performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp a few weeks ago with his size and versatility.

Tight ends coach Sean Reagan has served as the lead recruiter for Johnson and he also made strong connections with several other assistants on the coaching staff.

"They will use me as a big receiver who's a matchup nightmare in the slot," he said.

Johnson was no stranger to Morgantown making multiple visits over the last year but it was the official visit this past weekend that essentially wrapped up his recruitment.

"I really enjoyed myself. It was just a great experience between hanging out with the players and at coach Brown's house," he said.

Johnson represents the 15th commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class and is the first true tight end to select the program this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Johnson in the near future.