SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Linebacker David Long has been drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

Long was selected with the 188th overall pick during the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

During his four seasons with the program, Long racked up 252 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks.

Despite missing the first four games of the 2017 season, Long went on to earn first team All-Big 12 honors and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of Year this past season, again earning first team All-Big 12 honors.

Long chose to forgo his fifth-year senior season and enter the NFL Draft in late December.

He is the fifth West Virginia player to be selected in this year’s draft, joining quarterback Will Grier (100th overall to the Carolina Panthers), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (101st overall to the New England Patriots), wide receiver Gary Jennings (120th overall to the Seattle Seahawks) and Trevon Wesco (121st overall to the New York Jets).