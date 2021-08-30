Looking at the West Virginia defensive roster measurables
Fall camp is in the books at West Virginia as the Mountaineers speed toward the start of the 2021 season.
WVSports.com examines the roster and looks at each position group on the defensive side of the ball to see how players have changed their bodies from the off-season as well as how the newcomers stack up.
*=New to the program.
Defensive line:
12 Taijh Alston, 6-4, 245, r-Sr.
44 Lanell Carr, 6-2, 248, r-Fr.
*97 Brayden Dudley, 6-2, 242, Fr.
95 Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, 298, Jr. (-14 lbs)
88 Tavis Lee, 6-2, 255, r-Jr.
54 Sean Martin, 6-4, 280, r-Fr. (-1 lb)
90 Akheem Mesidor, 6-2, 272, So. (+4 lbs)
*99 Darel Middleton, 6-7, 300, r-Sr.
*97 Cam Rice, 6-3, 250, Fr.
*94 Hammond Russell, 6-3, 287, Fr.
45 Taurus Simmons, 6-2, 250, r-Fr.
55 Dante Stills, 6-4, 280, Sr.
52 Jalen Thornton, 6-2, 273, r-S0. (+8 lbs)
*96 Edward Vesterinen, 6-3, 270, Fr.
Linebackers:
45 Derek Ambrosino, 6-2, 206, r-Fr.
50 Jared Bartlett, 6-2, 225, r-So. (-8 lbs)
7 Josh-Chandler Semedo, 5-11, 226, Sr. (+6 lbs)
8 Vandarius Cowan, 6-4, 244, r-Sr. (+4 lbs)
*5 Lance Dixon, 6-2, 210, r-So.
23 Jairo Faverus, 6-0, 208, r-Fr.
*23 Ja'Corey Hammett, 6-0, 196, Fr.
6 Exree Loe, 6-0, 218, r-Sr. (+6 lbs)
*32 Deshawn Stevens, 6-2, 255, r-Sr.
32 James Thomas, 6-1, 228, r-Fr.
18 DeVell Washington, 6-2, 215, r-Fr.
53 Eddie Watkins, 6-3, 225, r-Fr. (-15 lbs)
Safeties:
4 Alonzo Addae, 5-11, 190, r-Sr. (+2 lbs)
*25 Aubrey Burks, 5-10, 201, Fr.
37 L'Trell Bradley, 5-10, 188, r-Jr.
*16 Caleb Coleman, 6-1, 175, r-Fr.
29 Sean Mahone, 5-11, 200, r-Sr. (-3 lbs)
*27 Davis Mallinger, 6-0, 188, Fr.
15 Kerry Martin, 6-1, 201, r-So. (+16 lbs)
31 Quay Mosby, 5-9, 178, r-Sr.
*22 Saint McLeod, 5-10, 209, Fr.
14 Malachi Ruffin, 5-10, 187, r-Jr.
47 Avery Wilcox, 6-0, 193, r-Fr.
19 Scottie Young, 5-10, 207, r-Sr.
Cornerbacks:
11 Nicktroy Fortune, 5-11, 194, Jr. (+3 lbs)
3 Jackie Mathews, 5-10, 190, r-Jr. (+1 lb)
30 Naim Muhammad, 5-10, 203, r-So. (-1 lb)
26 Daryl Porter, 5-10, 185, r-Fr. (+ 6 lbs)
*20 Andrew Wilson-Lamp, 6-2, 174, Fr.
*9 Charles Woods, 5-11, 193, r-Jr.
