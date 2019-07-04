When it comes to football facilities, athletic director Shane Lyons wants to make two things clear.

One is that regardless of what you might have heard around from relatives or those at the local watering hole or anywhere else for that matter West Virginia is not moving the football stadium.

The second is that while there are currently ongoing renovations being done to the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility it isn’t going to be getting any bigger or taller. By that I simply mean that the 90-yard design is a permanent fixture there and you shouldn’t be expecting any additional levels to it either.

“I don’t see a lot of 100-yard football plays,” Lyons said.

In fact, according to Lyons Texas Tech also just recently built an indoor facility that is around 80-yards.

But although the dimensions of the structure itself isn’t changing there are still going to be a lot of changes in the next three months to the facility. That’s because currently there is ongoing work to replace the turf inside the practice facility in time for the start of the season.

“It just hasn’t been taken care of. We can dress it up and I don’t think it’s a matter of putting lipstick on a pig. I think once we get it finished it’s going to be just as good,” he said.

Work is currently being done to address issues with pyrite before the turf is installed and then the next phase will be to add new paint and graphics inside the IPF. That is just another way that officials plan to breath some fresh air into the over 20-yard old practice facility.

The facility is not the primary point of practice for West Virginia with the upper practice fields and of course Mountaineer Field but it is used in short increments or when weather necessitates it.

“We want to make it nice and make it functional,” Lyons said.









