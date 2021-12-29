Minnesota defeats West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

When the roof is open, it rains. And, when it rains, it pours.

If the elements making an impact inside a roofed stadium prior to kickoff wasn't an omen, sloppy opening play surely was.Minnesota would go on to shake off the rust while West Virginia could not, and ultimately lost 18-6 in Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Both teams struggled early. The Golden Gophers, after marching 42 yards on the opening drive, sailed a field goal attempt wide left, while the Mountaineers punted on their first three possessions.

Minnesota would find the scoreboard first after 380-pound offensive lineman Daniel Faalele rushed two yards for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion would put the team up 8-0.

Hoping to not be working from behind all night long, West Virginia responded on the following drive. A 12-play, 75-yard drive resulted culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jarret Doege, but a two-point attempt failed.

A two-point buffer wasn't enough for Minnesota running back Ky Thomas, who exploded for a 50-yard rush near the end of the first half. The rush gave the Golden Gophers the necessary field position to add another score: a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Thomas two plays later.

Eyeing a response, West Virginia drove to the Minnesota 35-yard line before a Doege pass was intercepted in the first half's final minute, giving the Golden Gophers a 15-6 lead entering halftime.

Neither team added points in the second half until Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett split the uprights on a 49-yard field goal attempt with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter.

West Virginia struggled to shift momentum, but was poised to capitalize following an interception by defensive back Charles Woods with one minute to go in the third quarter. The effort was unsuccessful, forcing the Mountaineers to enter the fourth quarter facing a 12-point deficit.

Little progress was made on either side of the ball for West Virginia, keeping a favorable result in doubt. Minnesota dominated the time of possession in the fourth quarter and, with the Mountaineers unable to gain ground offensively, the Golden Gophers emerged as Guaranteed Rate Bowl champions.