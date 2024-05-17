Mountaineer Recruiting Radar 5/17/24
Introducing our new daily feature article, tracking West Virginia's latest scholarship offers to student-athletes. We'll update the timeline throughout the day as new offers are announced.
To get started, we'll recap the publicly known offers from the past week. Please note that this list will only include offers that have been publicly announced.. We'll do our best to keep you up-to-date, but some offers might not be included.
********
Offer: May 17, 2024
Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage 2026 athlete Demetres Samuel has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 17, 2024
West Virginia has offered CJ Clifton Hester.
Related: List of known official visitors
Offer: May 17, 2024
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Carol City 2027 defensive lineman Tavius Higgs has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 17, 2024
Jefferson (Ga.) 2027 linebacker Max Brown has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 17, 2024
Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward 2026 offensive lineman Alejandro Schmitt has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 17, 2024
West Virginia has offered Andrew Beard.
Offer: May 17, 2024
Douglasville (Ga.) 2026 quarterback DJ Bordeaux has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 16, 2024
West Virginia has offered Anjuan Coleman.
Offer: May 16, 2024
West Virginia has offered Jyden German. Jyden is the son of former Miami and NFL player Jammi German.
Offer: May 16, 2024
West Virginia has offered Duyon Forkpa.
Offer: May 16, 2024
West Virginia has offered Kirby Duran.
Offer: May 16, 2024
West Virginia has offered Grant Wise.
Offer: May 16, 2024
West Virginia has offered Terrence Campbell.
Offer: May 16, 2024
Niceville (Fla.) 2026 offensive lineman Jakobe Green has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 15, 2024
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 safety Devin Jackson has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 15, 2024
Fleming Island (Fla.) 2026 defensive end Jarius Rodgers has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Xavier Payne.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Jayden Petit.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Sebastian Cruz.
Offer: May 15, 2024
Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap Nacoochee 2026 athlete Walker Bryson has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Tacori Allen.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Li’Darious Pryor.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Joel Ervin.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Javin Gordon. Junior year - 1,635 Rush Yds, 274 Carries, 6.4 YPC, 140.3 Rush YPG, 23 Touchdowns, 2,189 AP Yds, 8/12 games 120+ Yds
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Tristan Lyles.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered Donovan Williams.
Offer: May 15, 2024
Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 2026 guard Qayden Samuels has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 15, 2024
Monaca (Pa.) Central Valley 2027 running back Jance Henry has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 15, 2024
West Virginia has offered James Morrow.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Camron Brooks.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Elijah Patmon.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Graham Houston.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Cincinnati (Oh.) 2026 guard Taylen Kinney.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Ben Mubenga.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Ethan Hauser.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Nassir McCoy.
Offer: May 14, 2024
Palatine (Il.) 2025 defensive end Jaylen Williams has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 14, 2024
Warner Robins (Ga.) 2025 defensive lineman Kheldon Butler has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Tyler Atkinson.
Offer: May 14, 2024
The new staff has offered Nikola Bundalo.
Offer: May 14, 2024
Palatine (Il.) 2026 defensive tackle Tony Balanganayi has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Josiah White.
Offer: May 14, 2024
West Virginia has offered Dylan Biehl.
Offer: May 13, 2024
West Virginia has offered Anthony Davis.
Offer: May 13, 2024
West Virginia has offered Kameron Cody.
Offer: May 13, 2024
West Virginia has offered Immanuel Iheanacho.
Offer: May 13, 2024
West Virginia has offered Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte 2026 pass rusher Elijah Littlejohn.
Offer: May 13, 2024
Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land 2026 cornerback Camdin Portis has received an offer from West Virginia.
Links of Interest:
West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan