 WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 122
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 19:26:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 122

Staff
WVSports.com

The guys are talking about West Virginia's 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech. What they liked, what they didn't like, and what to look forward to heading into Oklahoma week.

To listen on Spotify, click here.

To listen on Apple Podcasts, click here.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}