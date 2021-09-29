Musings from the Mountains | Episode 124
Following last week's heartbreaking 16-13 loss to Oklahoma, West Virginia has its eyes set on a new target. Chris Level of RedRaiderSports.com joins the guys to talk about what to expect from Texas Tech ahead of this Saturday's matchup.
