WVSports - Musings from the Mountains Episode 87 | Nijel McGriff Commitment Reaction

WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik provide you the latest news regarding West Virginia football and break down Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Nijel McGriff 's commitment to the Mountaineers.

