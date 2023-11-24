National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football Week 12
We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after 11 games and compare that to the 2022 season.
2023 Offensive Statistics:
Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 34 nationally, averaging 430.8 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.
Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 39, scoring an average of 31.4 points per game. This is a slight difference from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.
2023 Defensive Statistics:
Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking 85th nationally by allowing 388.8 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.
Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied at No. 77, allowing an average of 27.2 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.
The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve in some of the rankings and they will need to continue to do so in order to finish strong.
|Category
|Ranking
|Statistic
|
Total Offense
|
34
|
430.8
|
Rushing Offense
|
4
|
232.9
|
Passing Offense
|
95
|
197.9
|
Team Passing Efficiency
|
75
|
130.17
|
Scoring Offense
|
39
|
31.4
|
Total Defense
|
85
|
388.8
|
Rushing Defense
|
60
|
146.6
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
102
|
242.2
|
Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|
78
|
135.40
|
Scoring Defense
|
T-77
|
27.2
|
Turnover Margin
|
T-62
|
0.00
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct
|
54
|
0.411
|
4th Down Conversion Pct
|
58
|
0.545
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
66
|
0.389
|
4th Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
T-55
|
0.500
|
Red Zone Offense
|
76
|
0.824
|
Red Zone Defense
|
91
|
0.861
|
Net Punting
|
26
|
40.89
|
Punt Returns
|
85
|
7.53
|
Kickoff Returns
|
76
|
19.53
|
First Downs Offense
|
24
|
251
|
First Downs Defense
|
70
|
221
|
Fewest Penalties Per Game
|
T-25
|
4.82
|
Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game
|
T-27
|
43.36
|
Time of Possession
|
3
|
33:42
