National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football Week 12

We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after 11 games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 34 nationally, averaging 430.8 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 39, scoring an average of 31.4 points per game. This is a slight difference from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking 85th nationally by allowing 388.8 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied at No. 77, allowing an average of 27.2 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve in some of the rankings and they will need to continue to do so in order to finish strong.

Full Statistics for WVU in 2023
Category Ranking Statistic

Total Offense

34

430.8

Rushing Offense

4

232.9

Passing Offense

95

197.9

Team Passing Efficiency

75

130.17

Scoring Offense

39

31.4

Total Defense

85

388.8

Rushing Defense

60

146.6

Passing Yards Allowed

102

242.2

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

78

135.40

Scoring Defense

T-77

27.2

Turnover Margin

T-62

0.00

3rd Down Conversion Pct

54

0.411

4th Down Conversion Pct

58

0.545

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

66

0.389

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-55

0.500

Red Zone Offense

76

0.824

Red Zone Defense

91

0.861

Net Punting

26

40.89

Punt Returns

85

7.53

Kickoff Returns

76

19.53

First Downs Offense

24

251

First Downs Defense

70

221

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-25

4.82

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

T-27

43.36

Time of Possession

3

33:42

----------

