Advertisement
Published Nov 20, 2024
National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week 13
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after 10 games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 53 nationally, averaging 399.5 yards per game. This is a serious decline from 2023, when they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia ranks No. 54, scoring an average of 29.6 points per game. The number is below last year's No. 38 finish, where they averaged 31.2 points per game.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team ranks No. 99 nationally, allowing 400.8 yards per game. This shows a decline from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: West Virginia is ranked No. 101, allowing an average of 30.0 points per game. This is a notable drop from their No. 62 finish in 2023, when they allowed 26.2 points per game.

Related: ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

Rankings as of 11/19/24

Advertisement
Full Statistics for WVU in 2024
CategoryRankingStatistic

Total Offense

53

399.5

Rushing Offense

27

197.2

Passing Offense

91

202.3

Team Passing Efficiency

82

131.75

Scoring Offense

54

29.6

Total Defense

99

400.8

Rushing Defense

49

131.2

Passing Yards Allowed

127

269.6

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

128

160.86

Scoring Defense

101

30.0

Turnover Margin

T-101

-0.50

3rd Down Conversion Pct

63

0.408

4th Down Conversion Pct

T-35

0.613

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

126

0.476

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-113

0.667

Red Zone Offense

T-57

0.857

Red Zone Defense

T-57

0.824

Net Punting

61

39.46

Punt Returns

61

8.20

Kickoff Returns

39

21.95

First Downs Offense

T-32

223

First Downs Defense

T-98

213

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-7

4.30

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

4

31.70

Time of Possession

42

30:59

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement