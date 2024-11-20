National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week 13

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after 10 games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 53 nationally, averaging 399.5 yards per game. This is a serious decline from 2023, when they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia ranks No. 54, scoring an average of 29.6 points per game. The number is below last year's No. 38 finish, where they averaged 31.2 points per game.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team ranks No. 99 nationally, allowing 400.8 yards per game. This shows a decline from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: West Virginia is ranked No. 101, allowing an average of 30.0 points per game. This is a notable drop from their No. 62 finish in 2023, when they allowed 26.2 points per game.

Rankings as of 11/19/24