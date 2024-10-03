We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after four games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 59 nationally, averaging 410.0 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 55, scoring an average of 31.8 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year, where they tied for No. 38

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team ranks No. 106 nationally, allowing 410.3 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied No. 98, allowing an average of 28.5 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

West Virginia is trailing their 2023 rankings in several key areas and will need to improve if they hope to have a successful season.

Rankings as of 10/3/24