Neal Brown talks Baylor loss, Ray injury, UCF preview on weekly radio show

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his weekly radio show on Thursday evening in Morgantown, discussing how his team performed against Baylor last week and the threat UCF poses as an opponent this week.

Breaking Down the Baylor Loss

West Virginia suffered a 49-35 loss to Baylor this past weekend. Trailing by a touchdown at halftime, WVU didn't score again until the final minute of the game. "For us, we didn’t do a really good job on critical downs. We had a third down and three fourth downs," Brown said. Brown added that they didn't make the necessary plays when it mattered the most, and that's what cost them. He said they are holding each other accountable this week, and that's an important piece of it going forward. "We talk about owning it, and I think you have to be accountable. As coaches, you have to be accountable, as players, you have to be accountable for what didn’t go well," Brown said. Brown also said WVU's struggles on defense with their physicality especially on the outside when Baylor got the ball towards the sidelines. "We got big-boyed on the perimeter. Baylor has good size... to me, that’s the telltale, they physically got after us on the perimeter," Brown said.

Replacing Traylon Ray and Eddie Vesterinen Injury Update

One of the more impactful things that took place last Saturday was West Virginia losing Traylon Ray. Brown gave an update on Ray, who was carted off and had season-ending surgery on Sunday. "The injury looked really gruesome. The positive is it’s very manageable. He had surgery on Sunday morning early, the surgeon and orthopedic surgeon feels really, really, good about it," Brown said. "They’ll have him back up in January, and he’ll probably be back running full speed by February," Brown said. Brown added they are going to have to rely upon the other receivers to step up, most notably Hudson Clement and Justin Robinson. "Hudson is the one that’s got to pick up the slack, and he’s capable," Brown said. Brown said Eddie Vesterinen who has missed the majority of the season with an injury will hopefully redshirt and the plan is for him to come back next season. "That’s his plan right now. We’re excited to get him back, he’s not only a good player but one of the hardest workers in our program," Brown said.



Previewing UCF