WVSports.com looks at the TCU postgame press conference from West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and determines the three most interesting topics of discussion following West Virginia's 20-17 win over the Horned Frogs in the regular season finale.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving forward.

1. West Virginia overcame mistakes to earn the victory - It wasn’t pretty, but West Virginia was able to end the season on a high note with a 20-17 road win over TCU.



The win also prevented the Horned Frogs from becoming bowl eligible for the sixth straight season.

A lot of the same issues that have hurt the Mountaineers all season long occurred again Friday evening whether it was dropped passes, missed assignments, having to burn a timeout because of the play clock running down or committing penalties in crucial situations.

On one particular sequence, West Virginia’s offense burned its first timeout of the second half early during the fourth quarter when it was facing a 4th-and-1 from the TCU 42-yard line since the play clock was running down.

A false start penalty followed and the Mountaineers then decided to punt trailing on 4th-and-6, trailing 17-13.

According to Brown, the false start on left guard Mike Brown was due to quarterback Jarret Doege calling the cadence wrong.

“There were multiple frustrating things in this game,” Brown said following the game. “We’ve done a lot of things as we went through the year that are the reason why we’re sitting here at 5-7. That being one of them.”

But the script was different for the Mountaineers against TCU with the team being able to overcome these mistakes with key stops from the defense and Doege’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Isaiah Esdale late in the fourth quarter.

Despite allowing a 70-yard punt return touchdown (West Virginia had only allowed 27 punt return yards all season entering the game), gaining just 13 first downs and turning it over on downs late in the game when the Mountaineers were trying to get a first down to run out the clock, West Virginia was able to do just enough to prevail and came through when it needed to.

2. Points off turnovers were huge - One of the most crucial keys to victory Friday for West Virginia was scoring 10 points off two TCU turnovers.

It wasn’t a good day for Doege behind center with the junior throwing three interceptions, but he was able to toss the 35-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter.

A lot of credit also goes to Vic Koenning’s defense for being able to keep TCU out of the end zone for three quarters and not allowing the Horned Frogs to capitalize off of West Virginia’s three turnovers.

TCU’s lone touchdown during the second half came on Jalen Reagor’s punt return touchdown and the Horned Frogs’ drives following West Virginia’s turnovers ended with two punts and the clock expiring for halftime.

West Virginia’s defense also forced back-to-back turnover on downs, one of those coming after the Mountaineers turned it over on downs themselves in an attempt to seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

Following TCU’s two turnovers, the Mountaineers scored a touchdown on their first offensive drive and kicked a field goal during the third quarter.

“That ended up being the story of the game,” Brown said.

3. Momentum for the offseason - With the win over TCU, the Mountaineers end year one of the Neal Brown era on a high note and finish the season 5-7 overall with a 3-6 mark in Big 12 Conference play.

The victory and the way the team finished the season will give the Mountaineers some positive momentum heading into the offseason that Brown and the coaching staff will use when they hit the road for recruiting Sunday and when the team begins the offseason program.

“We’ve got a lot to sell with some facility upgrades (and) a lot of young guys playing,” Brown said.

Brown said the key to eliminating some of the mistakes that plagued this young team during the season is through offseason work during the winter and summer.

Numerous underclassmen will also enter next season with a lot of experience under their belt, but the offseason will be important for those guys to get over the growing pains and improve their craft.

“The margin for error in the Big 12 is so small,” Brown said. “You can’t be a team that beats yourself and we did that some this year.”