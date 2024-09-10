Newcomer of the Week: Reid Carrico
The WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week is West Virginia linebacker Reid Carrico.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ohio State transfer recorded four tackles against Albany, all of which were solo stops. He also collected one tackle for a loss.
Carrico's 78.5 Pro Football Focus grade was the second-highest among the Mountaineers' defensive players in the season's second game. His 73.3 grade on special teams was also the second-highest..
Carrico transferred to West Virginia earlier this year after playing for Ohio State for three seasons.
The Mountaineer staff picked the redshirt junior as the team's defensive player of the week against Albany.
