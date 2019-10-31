West Virginia’s losing streak was extended to four games Thursday night in Waco as No. 12/11 Baylor (8-0, 5-0) defeated the Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4), 17-14.



After seven straight punts between the two teams to open the game, Baylor scored first with a eight-play, 86-yard scoring drive that included two costly West Virginia penalties--one of them being a targeting call on safety Josh Norwood which resulted in an ejection.

The drive ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Charlie Brewer to R.J. Sneed, putting Baylor ahead by a score of 7-0.

West Virginia’s offense struggled all first half, punting the ball six times and turning it over once. The unit also started out 0-for-9 on third down and failed to capitalize off a fumble recovery from the defense.

The Mountaineers came up with a big defensive stop on a 4th-and-goal from the one-yard line late in the first half, but the score remained the same after one half with the Bears holding a 7-0 lead over West Virginia.

West Virginia forced and recovered another fumble during Baylor’s first offensive play of the second half, but the Mountaineers would give it right back to the Bears after an errant snap while the offense was in the red zone.

The game then became tied at 7-7 after another stop from West Virginia’s defense which eventually led to the offense tying the game with an 83-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to George Campbell.

Kendall would finish the game completing 20-of-39 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Baylor answered back with a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to Denzel Mims. Brewer tallied 277 passing yards on 20 completions with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

West Virginia then tied the game up again at 14-14 on the ensuing kickoff as Winston Wright returned the kickoff 95 yards for the touchdown.

Another score wouldn’t occur until early in the fourth quarter when the Bears took a 17-14 lead with a 36-yard field goal from John Mayers.

After a West Virginia punt later in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers got the ball back thanks to a muffed punt by Baylor, but the team was unable to take advantage as Baylor blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt. The attempt was originally from 43 yards out, but a delay of game penalty pushed it five yards back.

On the ensuing drive, Baylor converted a 3rd-and-17 with a 43-yard pass completion late in the game.

But after the drive ended with a punt, West Virginia was unable to rally and suffered its fourth straight defeat.

West Virginia will return to Morgantown for a noon ET home matchup against Texas Tech.