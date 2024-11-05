Numbers and Notes: West Virginia Football at the Bye Week

West Virginia is coming off the second bye week of the season and now sits at 4-4 with four games remaining in the regular season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PFF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene has completed 10-30 passes over 20+ yards for 352 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol is at 2-8 for 78 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. --Greene has an average depth of target of 11.0 yards on the season. Marchiol has an average depth of target of 9.2 yards. --When kept clean Greene hit 78-132 passes for 966 yards with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Marchiol was at 24-33 for 261 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. --Under pressure, Greene connected on just 22-45 passes for 382 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 picks and Marchiol was at 4-7 for 17 yards. --When blitzed, Greene has hit 35-55 passes on 69 dropbacks for 559 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Marchiol has had 13 drop backs and has hit 7-9 for 74 yards and a touchdown. --With Greene in the game West Virginia has used play action on 28.4 percent of throws completing 29-50 passes for 510 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. That total is at 34-percent with Marchiol and he has connected on 10-12 passes for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns with zero interceptions. --In the screen game, Greene has hit on 18-22 passes for 90 yards while Marchiol has completed 6-7 passes for 28 yards. --Garrett Greene has a total of 9 big time throws which is a pass downfield in a tight window with excellent timing and location on 177 attempts, while Nicco Marchiol has 4 on 40 attempts. --Considering 11 drops by wide receivers between them the adjusted completion percentage for Garrett Greene would be 66.5-percent and that total is 75-percent for Nicco Marchiol.

RUSHING: --West Virginia has 1,106 yards after contact out of the 1,702 total rushing yards. The production is at 3.58 yards after contact per attempt. Jahiem White leads the way with 357 yards after contact on the season. --The Mountaineers are at 5.5 per carry. Garrett Greene leads the way at 7.7 per carry and has 514 yards on the season also a team-high. --Out of Greene's 514 rushing yards a total of 216 yards have come off scrambles and 298 off designed runs. --Ball carriers have forced a total of 90 missed tackles and Jahiem White leads the way with 32. CJ Donaldson has forced 23 and Garrett Greene has forced 21. --West Virginia has 59 runs over 10+ yards. Greene leads the way with 22 in that department. --A total of 93 of the 309 carries have gone for first downs.

RECEIVING: --Through eight games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 29 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 57 of those yards and both of the touchdowns. --Wide receiver Hudson Clement leads the team with 42 targets, catching 28 of those for a team-high 383 yards. Traylon Ray is next with 366 yards and has caught 24 of 41 targets on the season with 3 scores as well. --When it comes to players with over 20 targets, Kole Taylor leads the way in reception percentage making catches on 25 of 33 targets or 75.8-percent. --A total of 700 of the 1,626 yards have come after the catch. --Pass catchers have made 14 of 31 contested catches this season. Wide receiver Hudson Clement has half of those reeling in 7 of 10 in those situations. --Pass catchers have forced a total of 21 missed tackles with tight end Kole Taylor leading the group with 9. Traylon Ray is second with 4. --West Virginia running backs have hauled in 16 passes for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. They have been targeted a total of 22 times. --Jaylen Anderson has one catch all season, it was the game-clinching 9-yard grab to ice the Arizona game. --West Virginia pass catchers have dropped a total of 11 passes. Traylon Ray and Rodney Gallagher each have been charged with 3 each. --A total of 5 of the 9 combined interceptions have been thrown targeting Traylon Ray.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia has kept quarterback Garrett Greene clean on 67.7 percent of his dropbacks or 143/211. The totals for sophomore Nicco Marchiol are at 71.7 percent or 38/53 total passing dropbacks. --Greene has had on average 3.00 seconds to throw the football. Marchiol has had on average 3.14 seconds to throw the football. --The West Virginia offensive line is responsible for five sacks this season. The group has permitted 7 hits on the quarterback. --Left tackle Wyatt Milum leads the way in pass blocking across 206 snaps grading out at 88.6, while his run blocking also tops the team at 90.1 at 209 snaps. --The Mountaineers have averaged over 4.4 yards per carry in every gap outside of running behind the right tackle with that total being 2.6 yards per carry with 17 carries for 45 yards. --Out of the 16 rushing touchdowns, 6 have come off the left end, 4 off the right end, 2 off quarterback scrambles, 1 off the left tackle, 1 in the gap between the center and left guard, 1 in the gap between the center and right guard and 1 behind the right guard. --The offensive line and blocking pieces have been penalized 23 times, with two of those being declined by the opposition.