--West Virginia is now 1-4 on the road in the Big 12, with each of the Mountaineers conference loses coming in those scenarios. This one was pretty much exactly the recipe that has unfolded over the last three as the Mountaineers couldn’t make shots, allowed Oklahoma to shoot at a blistering pace and straight line drive them and just seemed flat after strong start. If you take out the past two road games, the Mountaineers allow teams to shoot 35-percent overall (392/1,120) and 24.5-percent from three (105/428) but over the last three road games those totals are 53-percent (76-144) and 54-percent (27-50) from three. That is a significant difference and boils down again to not being able to stop teams getting to the basket and getting some good open shots. You can win games when you struggle offensively, as West Virginia as shown, you aren’t going to win many, if any, if you can’t stop the opponent, too.

--This was supposed to be where West Virginia turned the page and got on the right track, but again they’re sitting as a resume defining win for a conference opponent. You certainly won’t play road games in the NCAA Tournament, but essentially any outside shot of winning the league is gone now and seeding is going to be affected if the Mountaineers can’t figure out a way to win some of these games. They’re tough, yes, but good teams find a way.





