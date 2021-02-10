WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball at Texas Tech

--Let’s just cut to the chase. That’s the most impressive win of the season for West Virginia. The Mountaineers were on the road against one of the hottest teams in the conference in Texas Tech and was able to find a way to win. And they did it despite one of their best players not even getting in the game and several others dealing with foul trouble throughout the contest. West Virginia moves to 14-5 on the season now and at 7-3 is in sole possession of second places in the league. The Mountaineers led in this game for all but 5:13 and only trailed for 1:42 seconds in this game. This team has just found a way to come together and is playing some of their most confident basketball of the season at the right time. West Virginia banded together as a team and it was seemingly a different guy at different points down the stretch in this one.

----That’s the first time since West Virginia has beaten a ranked team on the road since 2018 against Oklahoma and the first time since the Mountaineers beat a top 10 team on the road since Virginia in 2016. It's the first time that West Virginia has beaten a top ten conference team on the road since Villanova in 2010. The Mountaineers had lost their last eight road games against ranked clubs and 11 of their last 12. It has elevated the Mountaineers up the seed line as well as they will likely be a No. 3 heading into Saturday.





CLICK HERE FOR THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS