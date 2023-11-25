--That was almost a disaster on so many levels but fortunately this isn't horseshoes or hand grenades because almost doesn't count in football. West Virginia created plenty of adversity for themselves in this game and played an awful second half of football, but was able to get a stop late in the game, force a missed field goal and then drive the field 80-yards without any timeouts to win this football game. The Mountaineers had 2 first downs and zero points in the entire second half, but managed to get three and then cash in on a perfectly placed 29-yard touchdown toss to Jaheim White on a well designed well-route for the score. And on the ensuing possession, this time the defense learned their lesson and brought pressure on the Hail Mary attempt to stop it from even leaving the quarterback's hands. Listen, there is plenty to be upset about in this game - plenty - but West Virginia found a way to win despite trying their best not to which is a sign of growth any way you slice it. It's just the fourth time that the Mountaineers have won eight games since joining the Big 12 Conference and now have a chance to get No. 9 in a bowl game which would any rational person would have taken before the start of this season. We'll get into all the negatives, because it needs to be discussed but I wanted to lead with the fact that despite that this team won which certainly hasn't been the case in these situations in the past. I know some people are sick of hearing it but to go from picked 14th in the pre-season to finish in the upper half of the league is certainly exceeded expectations.

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene didn't play anywhere close to his best in this game, but it's the second time this season he has engineered a near perfect final drive to give the Mountaineers the lead with only around 20 seconds left. Greene was 16-25 for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 103 yards and 2 more scores. It's fair to say that he is just a winner and despite his struggles in the second half really was on-point when it mattered most. He simply gives West Virginia a chance to win games. Greene is the first WVU player to throw for at least 265 yards with 2 touchdowns and rush for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns in one game. That's joining some elite company back-to-back weeks and it's truly scary to think how high his ceiling can be.





