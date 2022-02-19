Ochai Agbaji, No. 6 Kansas down West Virginia
Despite Taz Sherman and Sena McNeil combining for 34 points, the Mountaineers have lost again.
West Virginia found itself on the losing end against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, falling 71-58.
The Mountaineers opened up staying in stride with Jayhawks, but quickly found themselves down following an 11-0 run. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, who scored 20 points when the two teams met in January, collected 10 first-half points.
Meanwhile, West Virginia's offensive success was few and far between. The team shot at a 30% clip from the field in the first half, paling by comparison to the Jayhawks's 45%.
Kansas was also dominant out the glass, out-rebounding the Mountaineers 28-14 while ultimately entering halftime with the 33-27 lead.
Following a Jalen Bridges 3-pointer to open the second half, Kansas went on a 9-0 scoring run and continued to keep the Mountaineers at bay. But a quick defensive lapse soon after allowed West Virginia to trim the Jayhawks' lead to one.
Still, Agbaji could not be stopped. He was a major factor in reinforcing Kansas' lead, and the Jayhawks entered the final three minutes ahead by nine.
The Mountaineers, save for a Sherman 3-pointer with two minutes left, mustered little offense at the game's end, cementing the loss.
Stat Attack
Sherman finished with 18 points, while McNeil followed with 16.
For Kansas, Agbaji finished with 23 while forward David McCormack tallied 19.
Up Next
West Virginia (14-12) hits the road for a Monday night bout at TCU. The 8 p.m. tipoff will be televised on ESPN+.
