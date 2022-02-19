Ochai Agbaji, No. 6 Kansas down West Virginia

Despite Taz Sherman and Sena McNeil combining for 34 points, the Mountaineers have lost again.

West Virginia found itself on the losing end against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, falling 71-58.

The Mountaineers opened up staying in stride with Jayhawks, but quickly found themselves down following an 11-0 run. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, who scored 20 points when the two teams met in January, collected 10 first-half points.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's offensive success was few and far between. The team shot at a 30% clip from the field in the first half, paling by comparison to the Jayhawks's 45%.

Kansas was also dominant out the glass, out-rebounding the Mountaineers 28-14 while ultimately entering halftime with the 33-27 lead.



Following a Jalen Bridges 3-pointer to open the second half, Kansas went on a 9-0 scoring run and continued to keep the Mountaineers at bay. But a quick defensive lapse soon after allowed West Virginia to trim the Jayhawks' lead to one.

Still, Agbaji could not be stopped. He was a major factor in reinforcing Kansas' lead, and the Jayhawks entered the final three minutes ahead by nine.

The Mountaineers, save for a Sherman 3-pointer with two minutes left, mustered little offense at the game's end, cementing the loss.