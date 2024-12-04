Ohio CB Galloway picks West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a late commitment in the current recruiting class with the pledge of Columbus (Oh.) Marion Franklin 2025 cornerback Dawayne Galloway. Galloway, 6-foot-1, 178-pounds, was originally committed to Purdue from July to October, but the Mountaineers were always a factor in his recruitment. That persistent effort led to him taking a late unofficial visit to campus for the Baylor game and things only continued from there. The Rivals.com three-star prospect took his official visit to campus from June 2-4 and had built a strong connection with the coaching staff although he would initially elect to commit to Purdue.

The versatile cornerback also made several unofficial visits to Morgantown including for a camp where he received plenty of attention from the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter for Galloway, while several other members of the staff played a critical role in the process. The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected the Mountaineers over Purdue, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Penn State, Pittsburgh and a number of others. On top of officially visiting West Virginia, Galloway also took official trips to Purdue, Kentucky, Syracuse and Arizona State. Galloway is slated to play cornerback for the Mountaineers and had 5 interceptions as a junior only to follow that with 37 tackles and 2 interceptions as a senior. The athletic defensive back has plus speed timed at 10.42 in the 100-meters. The Ohio native fills an obvious need for West Virginia in the defensive backfield and gives the program a nice surprise at a position that needed bolstered in the class. WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Galloway.