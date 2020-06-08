Brunswick (Oh.) offensive lineman Tomas Rimac has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program addressing a position of need in the class.

Rimac, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue and several others.

The versatile lineman visited Morgantown for camp last summer and impressed the coaching staff and things only continued to build from that point forward. He could slot at several different position along the offensive line and the Mountaineers were impressed with his versatility.