Ohio OL Rimac commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
Brunswick (Oh.) offensive lineman Tomas Rimac has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program addressing a position of need in the class.
Rimac, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue and several others.
The versatile lineman visited Morgantown for camp last summer and impressed the coaching staff and things only continued to build from that point forward. He could slot at several different position along the offensive line and the Mountaineers were impressed with his versatility.
Rimac had developed a close bond with the coaching staff namely offensive line coach Matt Moore as well as some of the others on staff including inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, who handles the area.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect is the 11th commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class and represents the second offensive lineman to pick the program behind Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
WVSports.com will have more with Rimac soon.
COMMITED!! GO MOUNTAINEERS🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/POi9W11Vmt— Tomas Rimac (@rimact5) June 8, 2020
