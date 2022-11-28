Saint-Jean, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, earned a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in the spring and things only continued to build between the two since that point.

West Virginia has landed another reinforcement up front in the 2023 class with a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean .

The Florida native visited campus for a camp stop June 10 and was able to showcase his abilities in front of the coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Saint-Jean and the pair developed a solid connection after being able to work alongside each other in the camp setting.

“The coaches like my punch and how I use my hands,” Saint-Jean said. “It was great working with coach Moore. He told me I did well at camp.”

Saint-Jean has the ability to play offensive tackle or guard for the Mountaineers. He has true versatility at the position and his combination of size and ability to move his feet was key for the program.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect returned to campus for an official visit for the TCU game and was able to see even more than he did during his initial trip. That experience was enough to seal the deal on his recruitment and the versatile offensive lineman committed to the program a few weeks afterward.

The plan was for Saint-Jean to always return in the fall which gave him the opportunity to spend more time with the coaching staff as well as get a more in-depth look at the program.

Saint-Jean selected West Virginia over other scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Purdue, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana and a number of others.

Overall, Saint-Jean becomes the 20th commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and represents the fourth offensive linemen behind Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young and Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe

WVSports.com will have more with Saint-Jean in the near future.