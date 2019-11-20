West Virginia will now have the services of Gabe Osabuohien this season after his eligibility waiver was approved by the NCAA.

The Arkansas transfer has not appeared in the first three games of the season as he waited for a ruling but now will be eligible for competition immediately this season.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward will add to the Mountaineers front court after appearing in 54 games during his two seasons with the Razorbacks. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Osabuohien averaged 3.1 points per game and served as a strong defender for Arkansas last season. He is a skilled four-man that can pass the basketball and can create mismatches with his athleticism.

“Obviously, we are all excited for Gabe and for our entire team,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Our guys were ecstatic when we got word of his immediate eligibility during practice today. He gives us another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end. We are pleased that the NCAA approved his waiver.”

West Virginia is currently 3-0 on the season and will host Boston Friday night.