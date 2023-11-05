Advertisement
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. BYU

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against BYU.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Jahiem White

HB

80.7

Nicco Marchiol

QB

79.9

Zach Frazier

C

77.3

Garrett Greene

QB

72.9

Preston Fox

LWR

72.2

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

70.9

Sullivan Weidman

RG

70.1

Nick Malone

RT

68.1

Landen Livingston*

C

67.8

Devin Carter

SRWR

67.4

Kole Taylor

TE-L

65.9

Rodney Gallagher III

SRWR

65.4

EJ Horton

LWR

64.0

Wyatt Milum

LT

63.3

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

62.3

Tyler Evans*

RWR

60.0

Traylon Ray

RWR

59.0

Brandon Yates

RG

57.1

CJ Cole*

LWR

56.8

Tomas Rimac

LG

56.1

Jarel Williams

RWR

54.0

Bryce Biggs*

LG

53.8

Cooper Young*

RG

53.7

Victor Wikstrom*

TE-L

53.7

Johnny Williams IV

RG

49.3

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

48.9

Treylan Davis

TE-L

48.5

Nick Krahe*

RT

45.0
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. BYU defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

75.8

Receiver/Pass Routes

64.6

BYU

Coverage

50.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

73.5

BYU

Rushing Defense

55.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

79.5

Run Blocking

65.9

BYU

Pass Rush

52.4

Rush Defense

55.5

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Aubrey Burks

FS

93.3

Lee Kpogba

MLB

75.6

Hammond Russell IV

NT

73.6

Anthony Wilson

SS

73.5

Beanie Bishop Jr.

RCB

71.6

Ben Cutter

MLB

70.1

Mike Lockhart

NT

67.9

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

67.8

Caden Biser

MLB

67.3

Sean Martin

DLE

67.1

Marcis Floyd

SCB

66.2

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

64.3

Asani Redwood

RE

62.9

Christion Stokes*

SS

59.9

Malachi Ruffin

LCB

59.0

Davoan Hawkins

DLE

56.5

Jalen Thornton

RE

54.7

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

54.2

Jacolby Spells

LCB

51.8

Tirek Austin-Cave

RILB

49.8

Avery Wilcox*

SS

47.4

Hershey McLaurin

SS

46.8

Jared Bartlett

ROLB

46.7

Taurus Simmons*

LOLB

46.4

Edward Vesterinen

DRT

43.7

Corey McIntyre Jr.*

NT

39.8

Raleigh Collins III*

SCB

39.5
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

BYU

Passing Offense

62.5


Receiver/Pass Routes

53.1

West Virginia

Coverage

75.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

BYU

Rushing Offense

72.5

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

74.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

BYU

Pass Blocking

80.8

Run Blocking

61.1

West Virginia

Pass Rush

57.3

Rush Defense

74.3

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

