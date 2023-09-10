News More News
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Duquesne.

You can find information on how the grade system works below.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

90.5

Wyatt Milum

LT

85.6

Landen Livingston

C

85.0

Brandon Yates

RG

82.4

Hudson Clement

RWR

82.2

Doug Nester

RT

80.5

Jahiem White

HB

78.2

Nicco Marchiol

QB

77.2

C.J. Cole

RWR

76.2

Tomas Rimac

LG

74.4

Johnny Williams IV

RT

74.1

Kole Taylor

TE-R

73.2

Jaylen Anderson

HB

72.6

Bryce Biggs

LG

71.9

Zach Frazier

C

69.1

Preston Fox

SLWR

67.9

Sullivan Weidman

RG

66.6

Nick Malone

LT

65.8

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

63.8

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

63.5

Ja'Shaun Poke

RWR

62.1

Colin McBee*

FB

59.8

Luke Hamilton*

FB

58.9

Victor Wikstrom

TE-L

57.3

Treylan Davis

TE-L

56.8

Tyler Evans*

LWR

56.7

DJ Oliver

HB

56.3

Will Dixon*

TE-R

55.3

Jarel Williams*

SLWR

54.9

Noah Massey*

SLWR

54.8

Cortez Braham

LWR

53.4

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

50.7

Jeremiah Aaron

LWR

47.0
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Duquesne defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

89.3

Receiver/Pass Routes

65.9

Duquesne

Coverage

61.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

74.2

Duquesne

Rushing Defense

50.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

90.8

Run Blocking

82.0

Duquesne

Pass Rush

55.1

Rush Defense

50.9

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Fatorma Mulbah*

NT

92.8

Taurus Simmons

ROLB

91.2

Malachi Ruffin

LCB

83.5

Beanie Bishop Jr.

RCB

82.0

Trey Lathan

MLB

75.9

Zeiqui Lawton*

DRE

75.8

Hershey McLaurin

WLB

74.3

Jared Bartlett

ROLB

74.3

Mike Lockhart

NT

72.4

Lee Kpogba

MLB

70.9

Oryend Fisher*

DLT

70.1

Christion Stokes*

SS

69.9

Jacolby Spells

LCB

69.2

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

67.2

Hammond Russell IV*

NT

662.

Jairo Faverus

WLB

66.0

Aubrey Burks

FS

65.9

Sean Martin

LE

64.9

Josiah Jackson*

RCB

63.5

Anthony Wilson

SS

62.5

Lance Dixon

WLB

62.3

Harry Hilvert*

NT

61.9

Davoan Hawkins

RE

61.3

Caden Biser*

LILB

61.1

DJ Cotton*

DRT

60.5

Corey McIntyre Jr.

DRE

60.5

Derek Berlitz*

DLT

60.2

Raleigh Collins III*

SCB

60.2

James Heard Jr.*

LOLB

60.2

Aden Tagaloa-Neslon*

FS

60.0

Jordan Jackson*

RCB

60.0

Avery Wilcox

FS

58.8

Edward Vesterinen

DRT

57.9

Jalen Thornton

LE

56.6

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

54.1

Ben Cutter

RILB

53.7

Keyshawn Cobb

SS

53.1

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

RCB

39.1
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Duquesne

Passing Offense

73.1

Receiver/Pass Routes

66.3

West Virginia

Coverage

70.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Duquesne

Rushing Offense

53.2

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

84.1
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Duquesne

Pass Blocking

23.5

Run Blocking

58.4

West Virginia

Pass Rush

84.4

Rush Defense

84.1

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

{{ article.author_name }}