Transfer guard Jayden Stone a good fit for West Virginia

Transfer guard Jayden Stone a good fit for West Virginia

West Virginia is in the process of discovering how all the of the pieces on the roster fit together.

 • Keenan Cummings
Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class

Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class

Looking at some of the remaining 2025 targets out there for West Virginia.

 • Keenan Cummings
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Arizona Game

WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Arizona Game

WVU announces uniforms for Arizona game

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Brown provides WVU injury update, among other items on weekly radio show

Brown provides WVU injury update, among other items on weekly radio show

A recap of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown's weekly radio show.

 • Keenan Cummings

Transfer guard Jayden Stone a good fit for West Virginia

Transfer guard Jayden Stone a good fit for West Virginia

West Virginia is in the process of discovering how all the of the pieces on the roster fit together.

 • Keenan Cummings
Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class

Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class

Looking at some of the remaining 2025 targets out there for West Virginia.

 • Keenan Cummings
Published Oct 21, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Kansas State
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Kole Taylor

TE-L

76.1

Wyatt Milum

LT

71.4

Brandon Yates

C

65.9

Johnny Williams

LT

64.9

Xavier Bausley*

RT

61.1

Treylan Davis

TE-R

60.5

Tomas Rimac

LG

60.3

Diore Hubbard*

HB

60.0

CJ Donaldson

HB

59.6

Nick Malone

RT

59.6

Nicco Marchiol

QB

58.8

Rodney Gallagher

SLWR

58.5

Traylon Ray

LWR

56.8

Ric'Darious Farmer*

SRWR

55.6

Hudson Clement

RWR

55.0

Preston Fox

LWR

54.4

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

54.3

Justin Robinson

RWR

52.0

Jahiem White

HB

51.5

Garrett Greene

QB

51.4

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

46.2

Sullivan Weidman

RG

44.5

Jaylen Anderson

HB

33.6

West Virginia's offense vs. Kansas State defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

48.0

Receiver/Pass Routes

54.2

Kansas State

Coverage

70.4

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

58.8

Kansas State

Rushing Defense

71.5

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

60.8

Run Blocking

59.2

Kansas State

Pass Rush

66.0

Tackling

65.3

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

75.3

Jacolby Spells

LCB

66.6

Jaheem Joseph

SS

66.1

Sean Martin

RE

64.6

Kekeoura Tarnue

SS

63.5

Israel Boyce*

FS

62.9

Ty French

LOLB

62.3

Taurus SImmons*

DLE

62.1

Dontez Fagan

LCB

61.4

Trey Lathan

WLB

58.8

Reid Carrico

LOLB

57.9

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

57.7

Hammond Russell

DLT

56.8

TJ Crandall*

LCB

52.0

Garnett Hollis

RCB

51.0

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson*

SS

50.7

TJ Jackson

RE

48.7

Josiah Trotter

MLB

45.9

Nate Gabriel*

NT

43.5

Asani Redwood

LE

43.5

Derek Berlitz*

DLE

39.7

Anthony Wilson

SS

28.0

Ben Cutter*

WLB

27.6

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Kansas State

Passing Offense

48.0


Receiver/Pass Routes

54.2

West Virginia

Coverage

32.4

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Kansas State

Rushing Offense

65.4

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

62.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Kansas State

Pass Blocking

64.8

Run Blocking

65.4

West Virginia

Pass Rush

54.5

Tackling

48.4

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

