Podcast: Recapping WVU's win over Albany

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss West Virginia's 49-14 win over Albany on Saturday on the latest episode of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

The pair get into what went right and what are still areas of concern for the Mountaineers. They also briefly touch on the upcoming week as WVU prepares to hit the road to face Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Listen Here on Spotify

Listen Here on Apple Podcasts

Listen Here on Amazon

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

