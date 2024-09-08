Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss West Virginia's 49-14 win over Albany on Saturday on the latest episode of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

The pair get into what went right and what are still areas of concern for the Mountaineers. They also briefly touch on the upcoming week as WVU prepares to hit the road to face Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Listen Here on Spotify

Listen Here on Apple Podcasts

Listen Here on Amazon