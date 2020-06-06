Prather, 6-foot-3, 198-pounds, has been a top priority for the West Virginia coaching staff since they took over in Morgantown and has been one of the key players on the board for the program.

West Virginia has landed a major commitment in the 2021 recruiting class with the pledge of Germantown (Md.) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather .

The talented prospect had trimmed his list down to a top five which included West Virginia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina but ultimately felt the draw of the Big 12 Conference program.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker served as the lead recruiter for Prather and established a strong connection with him dating back to his time at Penn State. That bond proved to be critical in securing the pledge of the talented wide receiver prospect.

“Coach Parker has been there for me since the beginning," he said. “He offered me when he was at Penn State early in the process and ever since then he's been on me hard. Whether it's about football, stuff off the field, school, he'll check in. We have a great relationship.”

Prather had visited Morgantown multiple times for a camp setting as well as for junior day events where he had a chance to connect with the other coaches on the staff. That comfort level ultimately proved to be the tipping point in regards to securing his pledge.

“Them playing in the Big 12 is already a plus because I know they're going to throw the ball,” Prather said. “Coach Neal Brown is a great guy, a great coach. He definitely has a plan to take West Virginia back to the top.”

Overall, Prather becomes the 10th commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class and represents the first true wide receiver in the class to pick the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more with Prather soon.