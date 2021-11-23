Quinton Spain blossoming on Bengals' o-line
Quinton Spain is the one getting the last laugh.
In March 2020, the offensive guard signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. After playing in two games that fall, he was benched, and outright released in October.
The Cincinnati Bengals would sign him to their practice squad a week later, and Spain has become a stalwart of their offensive line since then.
This year, Spain has anchored the left guard position, starting each week. He played a season-high 81 snaps this week — helping running back Joe Mixon rush for 123 yards and two touchdowns — as the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13.
Spain wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 11:
Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Hauled in one reception for 18 yards in a 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Made five tackles in a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 11 special teams snaps in a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 57 snaps in a 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Did not play (ankle).
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Did not play (hamstring).
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 81 snaps in a 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Played 28 snaps in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Led the team with nine tackles, as well as a defended pass, in a 41-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Bruce Irvin, LB, Chicago Bears
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers:
Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
