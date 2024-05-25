Former Mountaineer RaeQuan Battle participated in a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers this week.

Battle was one of six players invited to the first of many pre-draft workouts for Portland, with all six players coming from power five conferences.

Battle, who spent his final year of eligibility at WVU this past season is originally from the Pacific Northwest, as he is from Tulalip, Washington.

Battle started all 22 games he played in this season and averaged 16.1 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field.

Battle's athleticism and size, as well as his versatility on the court seem to help him have a shot at playing at the next level. Battle is a 6-foot-5 guard, who showed an ability to score in many different ways for the Mountaineers this past season.

During the pre-draft workout, Battle could be seen scoring at the rim, but also stepping out and knocking down shots on the perimeter.

Portland has four picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, including two in the first and two in the second round.

In April, Battle led all scorers at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament with 22 points per game. The annual tournament has 64 senior college basketball players from across the nation who showcase their talent in front of professional scouts.