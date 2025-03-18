Report: Darian DeVries not in the running for Iowa head coaching position

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries is not in the running for the Iowa head coaching vacancy.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported DeVries is not in the running for the job on Tuesday saying, "Sources: West Virginia coach Darian DeVries is not a candidate for the Iowa job."

Iowa moved on from Fran McCaffery after he spent 15 seasons with the Hawkeyes. DeVries is originally from Aplington, Iowa, and before coming to West Virginia, DeVries was the head coach at Drake, located in Des Moines, Iowa.

Earlier today, Jeff Goodman reported that DeVries is a top candidate for the coaching vacancy at a fellow Big Ten school Indiana.

DeVries was in his first season at WVU this past year, guiding the Mountaineers to a 19-13 finish to the season, along with a 10-10 showing in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers were on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament in DeVries' first season as head coach. Prior to WVU, DeVries was the head coach at Drake for six seasons. There, he went 150-55, guiding the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances and two Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championships.