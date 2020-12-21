WVSports - Report: Tennessee out of Liberty Bowl against West Virginia

West Virginia will need a new opponent for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl after a report indicated that Tennessee will be opting out of the game.

The Volunteers are out of the game due to concerns over COVID-19 with head coach Jeremy Pruitt and several players testing positive, per ESPN.

West Virginia was scheduled to play the Volunteers at 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

The news has not been made official, but will leave a hole on the bowl slate that could be filled by several different avenues. Mississippi State could be an option as they are scheduled to play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Army also could be an option after not finding a spot.

