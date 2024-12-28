Report: West Virginia hiring Jeff Casteel to defensive staff

Another piece of Rich Rodriguez's staff appears to be in place as Jeff Casteel is reportedly joining the defensive coaching staff.

FootballScoop first reporetd the news adding his position is to be determined based on the other decisions made on staff.

"Sources tell FootballScoop Rich Rod plans to hire Jeff Casteel to coach on the defensive staff (position group TBD based on other hires). Casteel coached / coordinated at West Virginia 10+ seasons in the early 2000s before going on to serve as defensive coordinator at Arizona and Nevada for just under a decade before returning to work at WVU under Neal Brown several seasons," FootballScoop reported.

It brings Casteel back to Morgantown where he had a long career as the defensive coordinator for the program under multiple coaching staffs.

Casteel was a defensive analyst at WVU starting in the spring of 2020, later adding the title of director of high school relations in the summer of 2022. He has 34 total years of defensive coaching experience, including 27 coming as a defensive coordinator.

Casteel has two previous stops at West Virginia spanning from 2001-2011, before working under Neal Brown. Under Casteel, WVU earned six Big East Conference titles, with the defense ranking No. 3 in total defense in 2010.