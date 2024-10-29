Report: West Virginia moves on from Jordan Lesley

West Virginia has moved on from defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.

CBSSports Matt Zenitz initially reported the news and then it was confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Sources also confirmed the move to WVSports.com.

Lesley has been on the WVU coaching staff since Neal Brown took over in 2019 as head coach of the Mountaineers.

Current special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz is set to take over the coordinator duties on defense per Thamel.

WVU’s defense ranks third-worst in the Big 12 in scoring defense and they have the second-worst pass defense in the league.

Lesley will be owed $800,000 through Feb. 28, 2026, per his contract.