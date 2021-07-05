Rivals250 RB Williams picks West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia had been wanting to land an impact piece in the backfield in the 2022 class and have done that by securing a commitment from Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams. Williams, 5-foot-11, 203-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over other programs such as Nebraska and Louisville along with a list of many others. The Rivals.com four-star prospect received an offer from West Virginia in January and had been in constant communication with the coaches from that point forward. Running backs coach Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown took the lead in his recruitment and eventually those connections helped West Virginia land his pledge. The pair not only got to know him on the field, but away from it as they invested time to build a close connection.

“The coaches have been telling me they need me at West Virginia, and they love the way I play,” he said. “I have a great connection with coach Scott and coach Brown, and we talk on a regular basis.” Williams took an official visit during the June 11 weekend and came into the trip with Nebraska on top signifying the impact that the experience in Morgantown had on his recruitment. While he would also visit Louisville, it was the Mountaineers that emerged as the leader in his recruitment. “Just the hospitality of the coaching staff and the offense. The younger backs can get on the field faster with how simple the offense is and I fit in with the players up there,” he said. “It was like a home away from home.” The Georgia prospect is coming off a season where he rolled up 1,477 rushing yards to go along with 286 receiving yards out of the backfield showcasing his versatility. Teams had been impressed with his vision, size and speed and that was no different at West Virginia. Williams is expected to be the only true running back commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and represents the second four-star to select the program. Williams is the 12th overall commitment for the Mountaineers in this cycle. WVSports.com will have more with Williams in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJSBDT01NSVRURUQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzd0 QUtRaG1WTE8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83dEFLUWhtVkxPPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEpVU1RJTiBXSUxMSUFNUyBBS0EgSi1XSUxMIChAYWthandpbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWthandpbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE0MTIxMjQ1NTY0MjExMDc3MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVs eSA1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=