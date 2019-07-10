After all the roster movement in the off-season West Virginia had two open scholarships to fill on the 2019 basketball team, well head coach Bob Huggins didn’t have to travel far to address one of those.

Redshirt senior center Logan Routt was placed on scholarship at the beginning of the summer, bringing the total allotment to 12 for the Mountaineers this fall.

“He’s full-time. He deserves it,” Huggins said.

The Cameron native had previously been on scholarship for the Mountaineers during the 2017-18 season but selfless gave that up last season. He was still on the PROMISE.

“He’s been great. You talk about a guy that’s like ‘coach if you need a scholarship, that’s fine,’” Huggins said. “He’s never felt neglected or left out or pouted. He’s been great.”

Routt is coming off his most productive season with the Mountaineers appearing in 34 games, making 12 starts while averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. For his three-year career, he has appeared in 77 total games for the program.

West Virginia now has 12 total scholarship players including newcomers Sean McNeil and Miles McBride and Oscar Tshiebwe who have already enrolled and and Taz Sherman and Fresno City College big man Ethan Richardson who still are finishing things up.

