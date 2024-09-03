West Virginia offensive coordinator Chad Scott is not worried about how his team will respond following a week one loss to Penn State.

Scott's offense struggled all afternoon long against the Nittany Lions, as they finished with 246 total yards, the third-lowest total since the start of the 2022 season for the Mountaineers.

"We’ve been running this offense for two years now with the different motions, it’s absolutely concentration — concentration and focus. I was telling guys it doesn’t come natural so you got to hone in a lot more than you would on any regular basis. Absolutely it’s concentration and that’s a discipline deal as well. It’s timing, it’s consistency of asking for the football, and like I said just discipline," Scott said specifically of the trouble with the motions and snaps.

WVU struggled with the simple things early on, including two bad snaps leading to a turnover as well as the Mountaineers finishing the game with two fumbles lost and an interception.

West Virginia also struggled on third down, converting four of their 14 third-down attempts. Penn State also sacked Garrett Greene twice and held him to a completion percentage of 54 percent.

"Some of it being some drops, I thought we had more drops in this game than we did a year before. Some of it attributed to a lack of discipline, not running guys off and whatnot. Obviously going into the game we wanted to stay away from those long down and distance situations. Even with being in those long down and distances situations, we did not execute in the way we wanted to, we executed in regard to picking up the blitz, and pass protection, we just didn’t execute being able to pitch and catch," Scott said.

Despite the troubling performance to open the 2024 season, Scott is not worried about how his group will bounce back and still says there is a lot of talent on the WVU offense.

"Response and they responded today. When I say response it’s just specific, do the little things they’re coached to do. We talked about it on Friday before they left and went to the hotel that they got to trust the coaching that what they’ve been told to do works and they know they got to trust one another," Scott said.

"We got great connectivity they got to trust one another that the guy next to them is going to do their job. And then they got to trust themselves ultimately they all got the talent, We got a special group. I sat up here last week and I was very confident with what I was saying and I still remain confident that we got a special football team, special talent and they got trust themselves. They’re good enough at the little things that they do day in and day out and will create those big plays that they want if they just consistently do the little things."