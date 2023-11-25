Now after 11 games for the West Virginia offense with offensive coordinator Chad Scott working in his new role, things have started to click and the explosive offensive performances have started to show, especially in WVU's most recent 42-21 victory over Cincinnati.

Since the win on Sept. 30 against TCU, West Virginia's offense has scored over 34 points in five of the last six contests, including strong showings in wins over Cincinnati, BYU and UCF, where WVU won and scored over 35 points. This was something Scott expected to see and it has finally come to fruition.

"We‘re at the point right now where we’re playing the way we anticipated coming into the season," Scott said.

Looking holistically at the Mountaineers' offense, it's been a massive step up from a season ago and they've taken control in the upper echelon of Division I football with many of their most crucial statistics.

This includes West Virginia ranking fourth nationally in rushing yards with 232.9 yards per game, 39th in national average scoring with 31.4 points per game as well 34th overall in total offense, producing 430.8 yards of offense on average each game.

It's been multiple stars leading the way to impressive outings, whether that's a budding freshman at running back, a junior dual-threat quarterback taking the reins, and a dynamic group of young pass catchers making their mark, Scott knows they have a lot of options with the talent they've put together.

"Playing with and having multiple options and being able to split the defense," Scott said. "We recruited those players that can be electric with the ball in their hands and having a mobile quarterback that can extend plays and make things happen."

It starts with the dual-threat ability of quarterback Garrett Greene and his performances this season, including a career-high in passing yards against Houston and 154 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in WVU's most recent win against Cincinnati.

This performance, only the third of its kind in school history, made Greene only the second player in school history with 150 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in a single game, joining former quarterback Pat White who did it twice and accomplished it most recently in 2008.

These outings were just one step in an impressive season for Greene, putting up 1909 passing yards and 13 scores through the air along with another 605 yards on the ground and 11 more touchdowns.

For Scott and the Mountaineers, the running back room has seen the most progression and that includes the breakout of freshman running back Jahiem White, who dashed for 204 yards and two total touchdowns on only 21 carries against the Bearcats.

Now with 659 rushing yards and three touchdowns coming seemingly out of nowhere for the Week 11 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week winner, Scott has seen the development of his game that started in practice.

"I've always known the kind of talent he’s had," Scott said. "Where he’s grown and progressed is understanding how to practice and simulate practice repetitions like it's actual game repetitions. He's progressed in understanding pass protection and what to look at."

Although White has been the lighting, this is not discounting the thunder that starting running back CJ Donaldson has returned with for his sophomore campaign, recording 775 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead all rushers so far this season.

With this group and the different skill sets they bring, Scott loves the combination of talent in his backfield.

"It's a great combination of thunder and lightning. You’ve got two superior talents like those guys that each bring something different to the table," Scott said. "You can play both of them at the same time where they both might be in the football game."

Scott continued, "They've both the ability and they're playing with that ability right now. In the second half of the season, they’re doing the little things right to create explosive plays where in the first half they weren't."

These explosive plays were a struggle for the Mountaineers in the first five games of the season but now following a Week 11 win, that wasn't the case.

Against the Bearcats, the freshman White accounted for 10 runs that gained 10 or more yards, including a 75-yard receiving touchdown and 47-yard run in the fourth quarter. Since he's a first-year player, Scott said there's still quite a bit ahead for the young ball carrier.

"He had eight explosives. The sky's the limit for the kid, he just has to stay humble and stay hungry," Scott said. "Keep his circle tight and be committed to the people that have been committed to him since the beginning."

With all of this success going in the offense's favor, Scott still wants to focus on improving every day and maintain their mentality for persistent refinement.

"If you don’t feel like you’ve got nothing to prove, you’ll never improve," Scott said.