SCHOOL: Arizona COACH: Brett Brennan (0-0, first year, 34-48 overall) 2023 RECORD: 10-3, 7-2 Pac-12 PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR Tetairoa McMillan, OL Jonah Savaiinaea, LB Jacob Manu, QB Noah Fifita VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: October 26 (Arizona Stadium)

We contacted GoAZCats to ask about the Wildcats ahead of the 2024 season.

Is there enough talent on the defensive line?

Last season, Arizona totaled 34.0 sacks, the fourth-best mark in the Pac-12. Now, after losing nine players from their defensive line room, they are going to have to try and replace that void somehow. Arizona brought in Stanley Ta'ufo'ou from USC. He becomes one of the most experienced players up front on Arizona's defensive line, while he is one of many transfers brought in as they try to replicate the success they had from that unit last season. If they are unable to get to the passer, it would likely lead to a decline from a group which was top-50 in the country in yards allowed per game.

Who can help at the second corner spot?

Arizona lost Ephesians Prysock to Washington, a guy who had 61 tackles and an interception last season for the Wildcats. Arizona returns Tacario Davis at one corner spot, but will need to find their second guy on the back end at corner. Davis had 15 pass breakups which was top-ten in the country last season. Arizona gave up just under 250 passing yards per game in the Pac-12 last season, but were susceptible to giving up large point totals. If Arizona wants to meet their preseason expectations in the Big 12, finding help on the back end will be a must.

Can the offense continue its progression under new leadership?