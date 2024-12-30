Sooners Perspective: Zac Alley

West Virginia was able to hire Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator for the defensive coordinator role at West Virginia. So, we asked our Oklahoma site about his time in Norman and what the Mountaineers can expect.

What can you expect from the new defensive coordinator? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in OUInsider.com writer Jesse Crittenden.

1. How was Zac Alley received during his lone year in Norman? What are some of the qualities that make him stand out as a coach?

How was Zac Alley received during his lone year in Norman? What are some of the qualities that make him stand out as a coach?There was certainly a ton of excitement for Zach Alley when he arrived in Norman, and he largely lived up to the billing. A lot of that was Oklahoma specific — he is Brent Venables’ protege and was often described as a “Venables clone.” But the biggest thing is that he broke the idea that the defensive coordinator is largely irrelevant under Venables.

The biggest thing is that he’s a players-coach, and a lot of that is his age. He’s really not much older than the players he’s coaching, and while some could see that as a negative, for him it’s largely a positive.

2. The Oklahoma defense was a bright spot this season. What made it stand out?

Oklahoma took huge steps forward in essentially every aspect, but the most noticeable impact was the rushing defense. The Sooners ranked inside the top 15 in both yards allowed and yards per carry for essentially the entire season. They were particularly adept at limiting mobile quarterbacks. Nico lamaleava, LaNorris Sellers and Jalen Milton were all stifled on the ground.

3. How does he call a defense? Is he aggressive, etc?

Alley’s defense was all gas and no breaks, and that’s not just limited to Oklahoma. But the Sooners were among the nation’s best at tackles for loss and sacks, and their turnover rate was fantastic through the first six weeks.

Alley isn’t one to play it safe. He wants to keep offenses off balance with shifting formations while dialing up pressure from unexpected places.

4. What type of scheme does he use and what can West Virginia fans expect?

Oklahoma almost always plays with four defensive linemen and three linebackers, though the Sooners sid experiment with some three-man fronts at time this season. Venables’ (and Alley’s) defense is also known for utilizing the “cheetah” position, which is a hybrid of linebacker and defensive back. The cheetah can line up on the line, at linebacker, as a cornerback or even as a safety on any given play. It’ll be interesting to see if Alley brings that to West Virginia.

5. Any other thoughts you have on him as a coach?

Zac is a really personable coach, and he’s certainly one of the promising up-and-coming people in college football. His departure hurts Oklahoma, and he’ll give West Virginia an elite young coach that can be part of the future moving forward.