Taking a look at Bob Huggins’ ‘new’ contract

Bob Huggins is here to stay.

The longtime West Virginia men’s basketball coach agreed to terms on a contract extension, keeping him in Morgantown into the second half of this decade.

However, his contract isn’t all that different from his old one. WVSports.com received a copy of his new agreement with West Virginia University this past week.

Huggins was originally slated to serve as coach until 2022, when he would then transition to emeritus status until 2027. That first year has been pushed back to 2024, but the 2027 date — months before his 74th birthday — remains.

This season, Huggins will receive the same compensation as previously expressed: $4.15 million. That figure will remain until he assumes emeritus status, when he will receive an annual amount of $50,000 in addition to $1.25 million to be disbursed at three separate future dates.

Some additional amenities with his contract include two courtesy automobiles, $5,000 in apparel, the ability to have four guests travel with the team to away games and club membership at Lakeview Resort.

Huggins has been atop the West Virginia basketball program since 2007 and amassed a total of 310 wins during that time. In total, Huggins has compiled a 900-381 (.703) record in 39 seasons as a head coach.

Those totals place him third in total victories among active Division I head coaches and sixth-most wins in college basketball history among Division I head coaches.

Huggins team's have gone to the NCAA tournament in 25 of those 39 seasons and all but three eligible years during his tenure in Morgantown.

To view Huggins' contract, click here.