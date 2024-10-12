Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Iowa State
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
@WVSportsDotCom

As West Virginia and Iowa State get ready to play today, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these rivals stack up statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Stats for games through 10/11/24

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUIowa State

Total Offense

439.6

427.8

Rushing Offense

223.0

183.4

Passing Offense

216.6

244.4

Team Passing Efficiency

139.98

154.53

Scoring Offense

33.0

31.2

Total Defense

373.6

271.6

Rushing Defense

130.2

138.0

Passing Yards Allowed

243.4

133.6

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

156.27

88.95

Scoring Defense

25.6

10.0

Turnover Margin

-0.60

1.40

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.393

0.453

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.750

0.750

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.386

0.375

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.545

0.556

Red Zone Offense

0.880

0.870

Red Zone Defense

0.813

0.857

Net Punting

38.69

35.79

Punt Returns

7.00

14.29

Kickoff Returns

17.67

18.00

First Downs Offense

126

104

First Downs Defense

102

80

Penalties Per Game

3.60

4.00

Penalty Yards Per Game

28.20

31.20

Time of Possession

31:17

31:34

